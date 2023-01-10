Sparta man charged in OWI injury crash in West Salem

A 37-year-old Sparta man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond after he allegedly caused an injury crash Jan. 8 in West Salem.

Oscar A. Fabian was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-offense drunk driving/causing injury, second-offense driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content/causing injury and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of second-offense drunk driving and second-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded around 3:45 p.m. to a crash on Hwy. 16 near Neshonoc Road. Police found a vehicle in the eastbound lane of traffic and another damaged vehicle pulled off to the shoulder. Police closed Hwy. 16 on the east end of the crash scene.

Police approached the vehicle operated by Fabian, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police spoke to a witness who didn't see the crash but stopped to assist Fabian. The witness said he helped Fabian move from the driver's seat to the passenger seat because the driver's side door was damaged. Police report that Fabian had bloodshot and glassy eyes and was struggling to stay awake. He complained of shoulder pain and was fitted with a C-collar before being transported to a local hospital.

The complaint says police found a beer bottle and hard lemonade bottle in the front seat of Fabian's vehicle.

Fabian's medical status prevented police from administering a field sobriety test, but he consented to a blood draw.

Police interviewed the driver of the other vehicle. He told police he sustained a concussion and was suffering from neck and abdominal pain.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked for the cash bond. He said Fabian has nine open cases, including child sexual assault and drunk driving cases from Monroe County.

"With that many open cases, he has not shown any ability to stop committing crimes," Wertheimer said.

The bond imposed by Judge Elliott Levine includes a no-alcohol provision if Fabian is released. His next court date is a Jan. 17 calendar call.

