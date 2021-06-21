Sparta man charged with killing 1, wounding 2 in June 6 axe attack

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says the female victim and the other male victim ran inside the house after hearing a loud noise. She said Aspseter emerged swinging an axe and struck the second male victim. The female victim screamed at Aspseter to stop before he swung the axe again and struck her in the arm. The woman then ran across the road to a neighbor's house to summon help.

The woman told police she didn't recall Aspseter saying anything during the attacks. She recalled telling Waite prior to the attacks that he wasn't safe with Aspseter staying there.

The complaint contains a transcript of a brief 911 call in which Aspseter said he went "crazy" and admitted killing Waite. The transcript says Aspseter told the dispatcher he shot himself in the throat, and police confirmed a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a .22-caliber rifle, which Aspseter was holding when police arrived. The complaint says Aspseter complied with an order to place the weapon on the ground.

Police interviewed several neighbors who had contact with Aspseter prior to June 6. Two of the neighbors told police that Aspseter asked for help in accessing Waite's residence. Another said Aspseter approached his home on a riding lawnmower and offered to pay $1 for gas. The neighbor said Aspseter complained that Waite wouldn't give him money or let him use his vehicle.