A Sparta man was charged Tuesday with identity theft in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Guillermo Espinoza Vera, 49, of Sparta is accused of paying someone in Madison $500 to get an ID and Social Security number for work purposes, according to the complaint.

On March 22, Ricardo Rodriquez Aguilar, who lives in Texas, reported to Uvalde Police Department that someone living in Sparta had stolen his identity, according to the criminal complaint.

Aguilar’s wife told Uvalde police, in a later interview, that her husband received a letter from the IRS stating he owed $2,800 in unreported funds from a business called Northern Engraving in Wisconsin, according to the complaint.

Aguilar’s wife told the detective that she called Northern Engraving Corp. in Sparta and an employee confirmed that a man by the name of Ricardo Aguilar worked at the company, according to the police report.

Aguilar told the detective he’d never been to Wisconsin, has no family or friends in Wisconsin, and wants to press charges, according to the police report.

Uvalde police forwarded the report to Sparta police on March 28, according to the complaint.

Sparta police confirmed that Vera had been using Aguilar’s identity to work at Northern Engraving, according to the police report.

Judge Scott Horne ordered Vera held on a $1,000 signature bond.

Horne said he understands how victims have been affected and recognizes the severity of the crime, but Vera has substantial ties to the community.

Vera must continuously check in with Justice Support Service via phone or in person as a condition of his bond.

