Sparta man charged with uploading child porn to Snapchat
police lights file

A 20-year-old Sparta man has been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with two counts of felony possession of child pornography.

According to the police report, Monroe County police received a cyber tip that Jeremy S. Mullet used Snapchat to upload a sexually graphic photo of a girl believed to be 3-5 years old. The report says the image was posted in September 2020.

Police interviewed Mullet April 22 at his Hwy. 16 residence. The report says Mullet denied posting the photo after police showed him an edited version. He said he wouldn’t post a photo of someone who was obviously a child and speculated his Snapchat account had been hacked. He said the account was deleted late last year.

Mullet was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Todd Ziegler. The bond prohibits Mullet from accessing the internet or having contact with anyone under 17 except for his 16-year-old sibling.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

