Sparta man charged with West Salem burglary

A 31-year-old Sparta man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for the Nov. 27, 2022, burglary of a West Salem business.

Joshua A. Zillmer faces a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft of movable property.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Culpitt Roofing, where the owner told police someone had broken into the business and had stolen $207 in cash. The owner also reported that four doors were pried open and damaged with an estimated replacement cost of $3,800.

The owner shared surveillance video with police. It reportedly shows a male inside the office attempting to make entry into a safe. The video also shows a van that circled the business overnight. The vehicle stopped at a nearby Kwik Trip a short time later, and police were able to use the store’s surveillance video to identify a license plate number.

Zillmer’s wife was identified as the vehicle’s owner. The business owner recognized the wife as a former employee who left the company due to Zillmer coming to the workplace and disrupting her workday.

Police attempted to make contact with Zillmer on Dec. 8 at his Sparta residence. His wife told police that Zillmer was at work. She was shown surveillance photos, and she identified Zillmer as the person inside the business.

Zillmer responded to police the following day and agreed to be interviewed in West Salem. He reportedly said he decided to break into the building because he remembered where small amounts of cash were stored.

Police released Zillmer after he signed a signature bond, which was continued during his initial court appearance Jan. 6. His next court date is a Feb. 8 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

