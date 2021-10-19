A 20-year-old Sparta man faces felony drug charges after an Oct. 16 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Jaxeryus T. Lezine was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle operated by Lezine was pulled over by police after traveling 43 mph in a 30 mph zone shortly before 1 a.m. on Rose Street. Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed Lezine making furtive movements. The complaint says Lezine had a suspended driver’s license.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 17.4 grams of cocaine and 107 grams of marijuana. The complaint says police also found a .45 caliber handgun with 11 rounds under the driver’s seat.

Lezine, a first offender, was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.

