Sparta man sentenced to 75 years for sex crimes against children

“Jacob Wikkerink is a monster,” Croninger said in a release Friday. “The trauma he has caused his victims is immeasurable. The sentence of the court today recognizes that immeasurable trauma and ensures that Mr. Wikkerink will remain in prison for the rest of his natural life. I am extremely impressed by the strength of the victims in this case, no one should suffer through what they had to suffer through and yet they all found a way to assist law enforcement in seeking justice for the crimes Mr. Wikkerink committed. Monroe County is a safer place now that Jacob Wikkerink will be in prison for the rest of his life.”