Sparta man sentenced to 75 years for sex crimes against children

A Sparta man will likely live out his life in prison after receiving a 75-year sentence Friday.
Jacob Alvin Andrew Wikkerink, 50, was sentenced to 55 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision stemming from his Aug. 1 conviction of five counts of sex crimes against children.
Wikkerink’s charges include two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, two counts of incest with a child and one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe handed down the sentence and Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger served as prosecutor in the case.
“Jacob Wikkerink is a monster,” Croninger said in a release Friday. “The trauma he has caused his victims is immeasurable. The sentence of the court today recognizes that immeasurable trauma and ensures that Mr. Wikkerink will remain in prison for the rest of his natural life. I am extremely impressed by the strength of the victims in this case, no one should suffer through what they had to suffer through and yet they all found a way to assist law enforcement in seeking justice for the crimes Mr. Wikkerink committed. Monroe County is a safer place now that Jacob Wikkerink will be in prison for the rest of his life.”
The investigation of Wikkerink was led by Sparta police detective Andrew Kuen, with assistance from social worker Jamie Reese with Monroe County Human Services. The initial complaint against Wikkerink was filed in March 2018.
“The investigation in this case was top notch, those involved should be commended for their efforts,” Croninger said. “Without the thorough work of the city of Sparta Police Department and Monroe County Human Services we would not have been able to achieve this outcome.”
