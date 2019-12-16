Sparta police: Dogs sniff out man impersonating Santa inside woman's bedroom closet

SPARTA — Dogs twice saved the day last week after a Sparta woman found a stranger in her closet, according to police.
The woman's barking dogs led her to a bedroom closet at about 7:35 p.m. Dec. 10 in her home on Stelting Street, according to a Monday release by the Sparta Police Department. The woman and another family member tried to open the closet door and noticed fingers sticking out from under the door, holding it shut.
From inside the door, a man, later identified as Kabian B. Coleman, 32, said, "Ho ho ho!" and warned they would ruin their Christmas surprise if the door was opened, according to police.
The resident called 911, and Coleman fled, entered a nearby garage and took some items before going to another residence, according to police. That person also had a dog, who barked and scared off the intruder.
You have free articles remaining.
Sparta police tracked Coleman's footprints to another nearby garage on Hill Street and got the entry code from the owner. As the overhead door began to open, it was promptly closed by someone pressing the close button inside. That repeated several times until an officer distracted the suspect, according to police.
Coleman ignored commands to comply with being handcuffed but was taken into custody nonetheless. Police say Coleman appeared under the influence and later admitted to using drugs.
Coleman told police he was hiding in the home because of the cold weather, and police officers say they don't believe he intended to harm anyone.
Coleman was charged Dec. 11 in Monroe County Circuit Court with four counts of criminal trespassing, theft and two counts of resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender. He has previous convictions of fourth-degree sexual assault, intimidating a victim, battery, bail jumping and possession of THC.
Year in review: Tribune reporter Jourdan Vian shares her most memorable stories of 2019
Throughout the last two weeks, a couple things were made clear.
Erik Sackett did not kill his ex-girlfriend Erin Somvilai, according to a jury that announced its decision Thursday after hours of deliberation.
The volunteers behind an effort to build a shell over the Riverside Park bandstand took a break from fundraising Friday to put some sweat equi…
Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System may soon merge into one larger health system, the two organizations said Tuesday i…
It took hours of debate and some last-minute sums, but a La Crosse committee, with help from Mayor Tim Kabat and council president Martin Gaul…
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.