Sparta police: Dogs sniff out man impersonating Santa inside woman's bedroom closet

SPARTA — Dogs twice saved the day last week after a Sparta woman found a stranger in her closet, according to police.

The woman's barking dogs led her to a bedroom closet at about 7:35 p.m. Dec. 10 in her home on Stelting Street, according to a Monday release by the Sparta Police Department. The woman and another family member tried to open the closet door and noticed fingers sticking out from under the door, holding it shut.

From inside the door, a man, later identified as Kabian B. Coleman, 32, said, "Ho ho ho!" and warned they would ruin their Christmas surprise if the door was opened, according to police.

The resident called 911, and Coleman fled, entered a nearby garage and took some items before going to another residence, according to police. That person also had a dog, who barked and scared off the intruder.

Sparta police tracked Coleman's footprints to another nearby garage on Hill Street and got the entry code from the owner. As the overhead door began to open, it was promptly closed by someone pressing the close button inside. That repeated several times until an officer distracted the suspect, according to police.