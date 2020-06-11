Sparta police investigating fatal shooting

SPARTA—Sparta police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Thursday.
According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called about 1:15 a.m. to Court and Hill streets for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.
Sparta police are asking for the public to stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate the shooting with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response team.
Police have not released the identity of the man who died.
