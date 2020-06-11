You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sparta police investigating fatal shooting
0 comments

Sparta police investigating fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA—Sparta police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Thursday.

According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called about 1:15 a.m. to Court and Hill streets for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.

Sparta police are asking for the public to stay clear of the area as they continue to investigate the shooting with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response team.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died.

0 comments
0
1
1
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News