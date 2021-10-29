Sparta police make arrest in stabbing incident

Sparta police have made an arrest pursuant to an Oct. 23 stabbing incident in the city that left two people injured.

Lavell Early, 40, Sparta, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney Friday for aggravated battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, neglecting a child, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sparta police believe the incident that occurred in the 700 block of East Division Street was a domestic disturbance. Police and paramedics determined one person suffered several stab wounds and the other sustained facial and head injuries.

Early was one of the two people injured, and he was arrested after his release from a local hospital. The second injured person has also been released from the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but that the subjects involved have been uncooperative with law enforcement.

