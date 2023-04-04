SPARTA — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has reported a significant increase in illegal drug trafficking among children. The sheriff's office issued a press release Tuesday that expressed alarm over the number of juveniles who are using and selling drugs.

"Our county has seen an increase in reports of children in elementary school, middle school and high school in possession of these illegal items, including children as young as 8 years old," the release said. "Additionally, local law enforcement officers have seen an increase in the amount of calls for service to respond to homes with parents having difficulties with their children under the influence of THC or other drugs."

The sheriff's office also said two 15-year-old juveniles were referred to juvenile court within the last month for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. One had more than a pound of marijuana, and the other had 53 THC-filled vape cartridges and 16 used THC vape cartridges.

In addition to recent reports of juvenile drug offenses, the sheriff's office reported recent arrests of the following adults:

Gregory Coney, 40, Tomah, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Michael Peters, 50, Sparta, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Mathew Kennedy, 39, Tomah, delivery of methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place (second or subsequent offense), possession with intent to deliver THC (second or subsequent offense).

Sonya Ellenburg, 38, Norwalk, maintaining a drug trafficking place, distributing methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Cory Birch, 36, Elroy, possession with intent to deliver THC (second or subsequent offense), possession of methamphetamine (repeater), possession of narcotic drugs (repeater), possession of a firearm by a felon.

"We take seriously all illegal drug use in our community," the release said. "Our hope is that the youth of our community that have decided to start down the road of selling and using illegal drugs can be reformed so that the tragedies that we see related to illegal drug use will not continue into the next generation. This cannot be done without the community as a whole working together."

Close Europe Cocaine A police officer walks in front of forensic markers after a shooting Tuesday in the Merksem district of Antwerp, Belgium. Europe Cocaine A container is loaded onto a ship on Aug, 17 in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium. Cocaine is spreading at an alarming rate through Europe, much of it through the world ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Europe Cocaine Kris Verborgh, chief police inspector of the Brussels Morolles neighborhood, shows a package of crack cocaine Monday in Brussels. Photos: Drug cartels vex Europe Cocaine is spreading through Europe, much of it through the world ports of Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Europe Cocaine A police officer walks in front of forensic markers after a shooting Tuesday in the Merksem district of Antwerp, Belgium. Europe Cocaine A container is loaded onto a ship on Aug, 17 in the Port of Antwerp, Belgium. Cocaine is spreading at an alarming rate through Europe, much of it through the world ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Europe Cocaine Kris Verborgh, chief police inspector of the Brussels Morolles neighborhood, shows a package of crack cocaine Monday in Brussels.