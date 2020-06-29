Spring Grove man accused in La Crosse homicide held on $1 million bond

The Minnesota man accused in the fatal shooting of a La Crosse bouncer will remain in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Timothy N. Young, 31, Spring Grove, Minn., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Young was arrested Saturday after police say he shot Anthony G. Fimple, 19, in the head, while Fimple was working as a bouncer at the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly known as the Twisted Moose. Fimple died at 8:40 p.m. Saturday as a result of his injury.
Prosecutor Emily Ruud asked for the high cash bond, noting that Young faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted and the state’s case against him is very strong.
“There are several eye witnesses who identify Mr. Young as the shooter in this case, as well as surveillance video of the crime in which the defendant can clearly be identified,” Ruud said.
According to the criminal complaint, a bartender recognized Young when he returned to the bar at just after midnight Saturday. Young had been at the bar at around 9:37 p.m. Friday, then left. The bartender gave police a copy of Young’s credit card receipt.
The bartender told police Fimple refused to allow Young back in the bar at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, then Young left and returned 10 minutes later and the bartender heard the shot, according to the complaint.
Surveillance video shows Young pull up in a black Dodge sedan, get out of the car, leaving the driver’s door open, remove a pistol from the trunk, then fire one shot at Fimple, according to the complaint. He then exited the bar, got into his vehicle and drove south on Third Street.
The manager of the bar recognized Young from the video, saying he was “weird” and had been to the bar several times in the past several weeks causing trouble. At one point, Young was kicked out of the bar for spitting on someone and claiming to have COVID-19, according to the complaint.
Young was arrested at about 1 a.m. by an Onalaska police officer. According to the report, he made several statements in the vehicle, including, “I don’t care, was worth it.”
La Crosse Police Department Lt. Avrie Schott confirmed Monday that Young had been involved in several incidents in the past few weeks; however, he had not been charged and was not out on bond.
“We’re reviewing all the facts and conferring with the (La Crosse County District Attorney) on all those incidents as well,” Schott said.
Public defender Thomas Rhodes Monday asked for a lower cash bond, noting that Young was indigent and had no missed court appearances nor a long criminal record.
However, Judge Ramona Gonzalez determined the circumstances made Young a risk to not appear and ordered a $1 million cash bond. Young is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. July 14.
Anthony Fimple of La Crosse was headed to the Navy next month to follow his father, Gus, into the service.
John Ybarra
John Ybarra, 51, La Crosse, was charged June 29 with felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct. Ybarra walked up to a family and called an 11-year-old a racial slur June 19 and had a knife in his pocket, violating terms of his bond, according to the complaint.
Austen Schalow
Austen L. Schalow, 26, La Crosse, was charged with false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Schalow broke a woman’s phone May 13, broke her computer May 14, gave her a black eye, then tried to prevent her from leaving his residence, according to the complaint.
Melissa Schmalenberg
Tavier Holling
Corey Johnson
Zane Rafael
Zane C. Rafael, 22, Houston, was charged June 24 with driving a vehicle without consent, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rafael was spotted June 8 changing the tire of a stolen Chrysler Pacifica using a stolen tire jack and identified as the man seen on camera driving the van out of a downtown La Crosse parking ramp without the permission of the owners, according to the complaint. He also had a glass marijuana pipe when arrested.
Andrew J. Roach
Andrew J. Roach, 34, Galesville, was charged June 24 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roach had heroin and two empty syringes June 6 when he was arrested at someone else’s residence, according to the complaint.
Tyrone K. Schara
Tyrone K. Schara, 39, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. Schara violated bond conditions prohibiting him from committing new crimes April 28 when he stole dog treats from Walgreens, according to the complaint.
Volante C. Feist
Volante C. Feist, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with driving a vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping. Feist violated his bond March 1 when he stole a moped and crashed it, according to the complaint.
Chad A. Kowalke
Chad A. Kowalke, 45, La Crosse, was charged June 23 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Kowalke walked into traffic on West George Street June 18, leaving his house in violation of his felony bond, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Abigail Huntington
Lavon Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 39, La Crosse, was charged June 23 with felony bail jumping and operating while revoked. Liggins violated his felony bond May 12 when he drove without a license, according to the complaint.
Wayne Holmes
Wayne B. Holmes, 56, West Salem, was charged June 22 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Holmes ran a stop light May 1 while driving drunk, according to the criminal complaint and had a blood alcohol concentration of .164%.
Tyra Nehring
Tyra M. Nehring, 40, was charged June 22 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury, third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Nehring struck another vehicle with her car June 13 while driving drunk, according to the complaint, injuring another driver.
James Curtis
James J. Curtis, 62, was charged June 22 with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Curtis was involved in a two-vehicle collision May 18 while drunk, according to the complaint, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .193%.
Nathan Kleckler
Nathan Kleckler, 33, was charged June 22 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Kleckler spit in the face of a law enforcement officer May 22 while being arrested for throwing items off of scaffolding at a construction site, according to the complaint.
Kong Yang
David Kolpitcke
Benjamin Wiese
Steven Coey
Kelly Knudtson
Tonya Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, Rochester, Minn., was charged June 17 with felony bail jumping, and possession of methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime. Novak was pulled over June 11 in the town of Campbell and police found 2.2 grams of meth, 1 gram of marijuana and a glass pipe in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
Adam Charles
Adam J. Charles, 50, Saumico, Wis., was charged June 17 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Charles had meth April 3 when he was pulled over for violating bond conditions that prohibited him from driving, according to the complaint.
Nathen Herzer
Demetrius Partee
Kevin Harkness
Kabian Coleman
Kymberly C. Cole
Kymberly C. Cole, 56, La Crosse, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Cole dropped a .5 gram bag of meth June 1 at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and violated her bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Joshua Kletzke
Derrick Menara
Chad Kowalke
Jacob Olsen
Damien S. Reinsvold
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Cornal Wright
Conner Hanson
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Robin Henderson
Alexis Pickett
Zara McIntosh
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
Dean Mickelson
