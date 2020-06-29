Spring Grove man accused in La Crosse homicide held on $1 million bond

Surveillance video shows Young pull up in a black Dodge sedan, get out of the car, leaving the driver’s door open, remove a pistol from the trunk, then fire one shot at Fimple, according to the complaint. He then exited the bar, got into his vehicle and drove south on Third Street.

The manager of the bar recognized Young from the video, saying he was “weird” and had been to the bar several times in the past several weeks causing trouble. At one point, Young was kicked out of the bar for spitting on someone and claiming to have COVID-19, according to the complaint.

Young was arrested at about 1 a.m. by an Onalaska police officer. According to the report, he made several statements in the vehicle, including, “I don’t care, was worth it.”

La Crosse Police Department Lt. Avrie Schott confirmed Monday that Young had been involved in several incidents in the past few weeks; however, he had not been charged and was not out on bond.

“We’re reviewing all the facts and conferring with the (La Crosse County District Attorney) on all those incidents as well,” Schott said.

Public defender Thomas Rhodes Monday asked for a lower cash bond, noting that Young was indigent and had no missed court appearances nor a long criminal record.