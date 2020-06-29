You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spring Grove man accused in La Crosse homicide held on $1 million bond
1 comment
breaking top story

Spring Grove man accused in La Crosse homicide held on $1 million bond

{{featured_button_text}}

The Minnesota man accused in the fatal shooting of a La Crosse bouncer will remain in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Timothy Neal Young

Timothy Neal Young

Timothy N. Young, 31, Spring Grove, Minn., was charged with first-degree intentional homicide Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Young was arrested Saturday after police say he shot Anthony G. Fimple, 19, in the head, while Fimple was working as a bouncer at the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly known as the Twisted Moose. Fimple died at 8:40 p.m. Saturday as a result of his injury.

Anthony Fimple

Fimple

Prosecutor Emily Ruud asked for the high cash bond, noting that Young faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted and the state’s case against him is very strong.

“There are several eye witnesses who identify Mr. Young as the shooter in this case, as well as surveillance video of the crime in which the defendant can clearly be identified,” Ruud said.

According to the criminal complaint, a bartender recognized Young when he returned to the bar at just after midnight Saturday. Young had been at the bar at around 9:37 p.m. Friday, then left. The bartender gave police a copy of Young’s credit card receipt.

The bartender told police Fimple refused to allow Young back in the bar at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, then Young left and returned 10 minutes later and the bartender heard the shot, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video shows Young pull up in a black Dodge sedan, get out of the car, leaving the driver’s door open, remove a pistol from the trunk, then fire one shot at Fimple, according to the complaint. He then exited the bar, got into his vehicle and drove south on Third Street.

The manager of the bar recognized Young from the video, saying he was “weird” and had been to the bar several times in the past several weeks causing trouble. At one point, Young was kicked out of the bar for spitting on someone and claiming to have COVID-19, according to the complaint.

Young was arrested at about 1 a.m. by an Onalaska police officer. According to the report, he made several statements in the vehicle, including, “I don’t care, was worth it.”

La Crosse Police Department Lt. Avrie Schott confirmed Monday that Young had been involved in several incidents in the past few weeks; however, he had not been charged and was not out on bond.

“We’re reviewing all the facts and conferring with the (La Crosse County District Attorney) on all those incidents as well,” Schott said.

Public defender Thomas Rhodes Monday asked for a lower cash bond, noting that Young was indigent and had no missed court appearances nor a long criminal record.

However, Judge Ramona Gonzalez determined the circumstances made Young a risk to not appear and ordered a $1 million cash bond. Young is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. July 14.

+32 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in June

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

“There are several eye witnesses who identify Mr. Young as the shooter in this case, as well as surveillance video of the crime in which the defendant can clearly be identified.”

Prosecutor Emily Ruud 

Quote

INSIDE

  • La Crosse man steals car after let out of jail, xx
  • Man charged after choking pregnant Onalaska woman, xx
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News