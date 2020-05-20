St. Paul man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' La Crosse bar

A St. Paul man is facing charges of terroristic threats in La Crosse County after he was accused of threatening to shoot up a downtown La Crosse bar over the weekend.
Jared D. Day, 27, was at Bronco’s Bar, 105 S. Third St., at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday when he broke one of the front windows, tried to fight the bouncers and police were called. Day was issued a citation for criminal damage to property.
He came back at about 10:45 p.m. and told a bouncer, “I’ve got a piece and I’m going to shoot up the place,” according to a witness quoted in the criminal complaint. Day then walked across the street toward his vehicle, and bar staff again called the police, according to the report.
Day was located in another bar near his car and refused to allow police to search his vehicle for a firearm. He was taken into custody and released on a $1,500 signature bond with the conditions he not consume alcohol or enter bars or taverns.
The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Tuesday of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against Day. He is due to be in court for an initial appearance May 28.
Day was previously convicted in 2015 of substantial battery intending bodily harm in Racine County, Wis.
Kyle Backlund
Cale Oelfke
Bradly Murphy
Andrew Rieck
Gregory Proulx Jr
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.