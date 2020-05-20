You are the owner of this article.
St. Paul man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' La Crosse bar
St. Paul man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' La Crosse bar

A St. Paul man is facing charges of terroristic threats in La Crosse County after he was accused of threatening to shoot up a downtown La Crosse bar over the weekend.

Jared D. Day, 27, was at Bronco’s Bar, 105 S. Third St., at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday when he broke one of the front windows, tried to fight the bouncers and police were called. Day was issued a citation for criminal damage to property.

He came back at about 10:45 p.m. and told a bouncer, “I’ve got a piece and I’m going to shoot up the place,” according to a witness quoted in the criminal complaint. Day then walked across the street toward his vehicle, and bar staff again called the police, according to the report.

Day was located in another bar near his car and refused to allow police to search his vehicle for a firearm. He was taken into custody and released on a $1,500 signature bond with the conditions he not consume alcohol or enter bars or taverns.

The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Tuesday of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against Day. He is due to be in court for an initial appearance May 28.

Day was previously convicted in 2015 of substantial battery intending bodily harm in Racine County, Wis.

