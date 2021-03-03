 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Patrol arrests 2 for felony drunk driving; 14 OWI offenses in total
0 comments
top story

State Patrol arrests 2 for felony drunk driving; 14 OWI offenses in total

From the COLLECTION: Multiple OWI cases reported in recent weeks series
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were recently arrested for felony drunk driving by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin M. Conant, 48, Black River Falls, was arrested Feb. 27 for eighth-offense drunk driving. A trooper stopped Conant on Arctic Road shortly before midnight for having an illegal muffler and deviating from the lane of traffic. He has an initial appearance set for March 12 in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Gregory L. Philon, 53, Milwaukee, was arrested March 1 for sixth-offense drunk driving. A trooper came upon a disabled truck operated by Philon shortly before midnight on Interstate 90-94 near Camp Douglas. The officer determined that Philon showed signs of impairment and noticed marijuana in plain view. Philon was arrested after a field sobriety test. He has an initial appearance set for April 14 in Juneau County Circuit Court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows arrest of AP journalist in Myanmar

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News