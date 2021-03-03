State Patrol arrests 2 for felony drunk driving; 14 OWI offenses in total

Two people were recently arrested for felony drunk driving by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin M. Conant, 48, Black River Falls, was arrested Feb. 27 for eighth-offense drunk driving. A trooper stopped Conant on Arctic Road shortly before midnight for having an illegal muffler and deviating from the lane of traffic. He has an initial appearance set for March 12 in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Gregory L. Philon, 53, Milwaukee, was arrested March 1 for sixth-offense drunk driving. A trooper came upon a disabled truck operated by Philon shortly before midnight on Interstate 90-94 near Camp Douglas. The officer determined that Philon showed signs of impairment and noticed marijuana in plain view. Philon was arrested after a field sobriety test. He has an initial appearance set for April 14 in Juneau County Circuit Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.