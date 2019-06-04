A Stockton, Minn., man was charged Tuesday with two Class C felonies for attempted child sex crimes.
Shaun Ross Wehlage, 41, was arrested by two investigators in a Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force sting operation on May 31.
Holmen Police Investigator Crystal Lewis set up an online profile for a girl, age 15 to 17, named “Tech_Junky” on the social media app Whisper, according to the criminal complaint.
Lewis, posing as “Tech_Junky,” posted, “anyone coming into town Friday night who wants to have some fun” and a photo of a female sitting on the beach with the hashtag “badgurl.”
Wehlage, posing as a 26- to 29-year-old under a sexually explicit user name, replied to both messages.
During their online conversation, Lewis told Wehlage she was underage several times.
“I am game baby ... when you free,” Wehlage said.
Lewis told Wehlage she could host because her mom worked the night shift. After learning “Tech_Junky” was 15 years old, Wehlage made a number of “graphic sexually explicit comments,” the complaint said.
Wehlage said he was driving to her place from Rochester, Minn. He was driving at 90 mph in a photo of the dashboard he shared to “Tech_Junky” over the smartphone app.
In a recorded phone call, Wehlage said he was driving a big, loud red truck. He asked “Tech_Junky” what she was into sexually and talked about tying her up with zip ties, according to the complaint. He also asked “Tech_Junky” whether she was interested in drugs.
When Lewis said cannabis, Wehlage asked if she was into anything “harder.”
Onalaska Police Investigator Chad Marcon arrested Wehlage on the cul de sac behind Pine Street.
Wehlage told investigators that he had come to La Crosse that night for a girl. She “seemed really nice” and “did sound old” when they talked over the phone, he said.
Wehlage said he used Whisper under the username, “speedy.” Wehlage later said he used the explicit user name when asked again, and that he used the app to “meet new people,” according to the complaint.
The person he was talking to online was maybe 15 years old and a freshman in college, Wehlage said in the complaint.
The zip ties and duct tape in his truck were for work, Wehlage said.
The interview ended when Wehlage told the interviewers he just wanted to go to jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Wehlage has been charged with using a computer for child sex and attempting to sexually assault a child. If convicted, he faces up to fine of up to $100,000 and up to 40 years in prison for the first count. He faces a fine of up to $50,000 and 20 years in prison for the second count.
