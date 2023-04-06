Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the driver and passenger of a stolen blue 2014 Fiat from Eau Claire County that eluded sheriff's deputies Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle is a white man in his 30s with short hair or possibly bald. A female passenger is described as white with brown hair wearing a white puffy jacket.

Trempealeau County Sheriff's Sgt. Travis McDonah said the department was requested to assist the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office in a high-speed pursuit that was approaching the county line on County Highway R near Townline Road at 10:46 a.m. Thursday.

"The suspect turned around when they saw deputies at Townline road," a press release states. "The chase traveled toward August, but was later terminated."

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle on Highway 10 near Alvestad Road and resumed the pursuit onto Highway 10. Authorities said speeds reached over 100 mph and spike strips were unsuccessfully used on Highway 10 at Missell Road.

Deputies terminated the pursuit east of the village of Eleva.

Anyone with information about the vehicle's occupants or its whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351.