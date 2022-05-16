Stoplight violation leads to drug arrest of Wilton man

A 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of selling $240 worth of fentanyl nine months ago has been arrested after a May 12 traffic stop in La Crosse.

Robert C. Lavenduskey, 35, Wilton, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony conspiracy to deliver narcotics and misdemeanor charges of operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant purchased 2.5 grams of fentanyl for $240 from Lavenduskey and another man during a controlled buy Sept. 6, 2021. The informant told police there was a can with more fentanyl inside Levanduskey's vehicle that wasn't part of the purchase.

The complaint says Lavenduskey was pulled over May 12 around 1 p.m. after he ran a red light at Market Street and West Avenue and nearly caused a collision. Lavenduskey reportedly told police he ran the light to avoid hitting a nearby truck. He acknowledged his driver's license was revoked.

The complaint says Lavenduskey was nervous and physically shaking while talking to police. A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a bag with hundreds of syringes along with cotton balls, alcohol swabs and Narcan. No other contraband was found.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Lavenduskey held on a $25,000 cash bond.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

