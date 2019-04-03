Try 3 months for $3

A student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a violent altercation at Lincoln Middle School.

In a message to families, Principal Melissa Murray said there was a physical conflict that required “blood clean up,” but that the students involved did not require emergency medical attention.

Melissa Murray

Murray

Students were kept inside classrooms during the cleanup, she said, and were never in harm’s way.

The La Crosse Police Department had few details Wednesday afternoon, reporting only that a student had been taken into custody.

La Crosse police Capt. Jason Melby

Melby

Jason Melby, the police captain, said officers would likely file a report by Thursday.

Lincoln staff referred all questions to district administration, which confirmed that there was an altercation between two students, but declined to share further details.

In her message, Murray said several students had witnessed and perhaps recorded the incident. She feared they might post it to social media.

“This is completely unacceptable, and I ask that you check your child’s personal and school device and report to our school resource officer any video that you may find,” she said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Kyle Farris covers education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.