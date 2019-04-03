A student was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a violent altercation at Lincoln Middle School.
In a message to families, Principal Melissa Murray said there was a physical conflict that required “blood clean up,” but that the students involved did not require emergency medical attention.
Students were kept inside classrooms during the cleanup, she said, and were never in harm’s way.
The La Crosse Police Department had few details Wednesday afternoon, reporting only that a student had been taken into custody.
Jason Melby, the police captain, said officers would likely file a report by Thursday.
Lincoln staff referred all questions to district administration, which confirmed that there was an altercation between two students, but declined to share further details.
In her message, Murray said several students had witnessed and perhaps recorded the incident. She feared they might post it to social media.
“This is completely unacceptable, and I ask that you check your child’s personal and school device and report to our school resource officer any video that you may find,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.