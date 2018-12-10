West Salem High School evacuated students and staff because of a bomb threat Monday morning.
Students were move to West Salem Middle School while local authorities, school district staff and police dogs searched the building for explosives, according to a West Salem School District press release.
Parents and guardians were instructed to refrain from picking up children during the police search, according to a post on School District of West Salem’s Facebook page.
Students and staff returned to the high school at about 11 a.m., when law enforcement cleared the building, and classes were to resume as scheduled, according to the release.
Superintendent Troy Gunderson did not share further information, saying the incident is still under investigation.
