Supreme Court declines to hear Eric Koula appeal in double-homicide case

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court announced Friday that it will not review Eric Koula’s 2012 conviction for two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of his parents, Dennis and Merna Koula.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The court denied Koula’s request to review his case, as well as several others.

Koula was previously denied an appeal by the state appeals court, which ruled in August 2019 that Koula would not receive a new trial.

Koula, 50, contended that his trial attorney was ineffective for failing to properly introduce evidence contradictory to the state, as well as for failing to investigate any role another man may have had in the deaths of Koula’s parents.

Koula was sentenced to two life sentences in 2012 by Judge Scott Horne after a jury found him guilty of murdering Dennis and Merna Koula inside their town of Barre house in 2010 and forging a $50,000 check from Dennis’ checkbook.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.