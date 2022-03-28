Suspect accused of firing random gunshots in La Crosse

A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested after allegedly firing off random gunshot rounds in La Crosse during the overnight hours of March 26.

Deantre D. Bell was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a residence, discharging a firearm in a school zone, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According the La Crosse Police Department, police responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of Fifth and Market streets to a report of shots being fired. While responding to the first report, police received several more reports of gunshots at Seventh and Market streets and Fifth and Cass streets. Police reportedly found several spent shell casings while searching for a suspect.

Police used surveillance cameras in the area to identify Bell as a suspect and arrested him the following day. He had a handgun in his possession at the time of the arrest. Police believe Bell shot rounds in the air and wasn't aiming at any particular target.

Bell is being held in the La Crosse County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.