Suspect arrested in drive-by shootings in La Crosse

A man suspected of three recent drive-by shootings in La Crosse is being held in the La Crosse County Jail.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered 22-year-old Julius Lloyd of La Crosse held on $10,000 cash bond. Lloyd was arrested by police April 9.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Lloyd was identified as a suspect in an April 4 shooting in the area of Rublee and Prospect streets. The shooting resulted in a person being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located a vehicle Lloyd was driving April 9 on La Crosse’s north side and attempted to take Lloyd into custody. During the arrest attempt, police say Lloyd resisted arrest and injured one of the officers. A search of Lloyd allegedly found 22 gem bags containing cocaine and $700 in cash.

Police referred Lloyd to the La Crosse County District Attorney on charges of recklessly endangering public safety, causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.