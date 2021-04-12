Suspect arrested in drive-by shootings in La Crosse

A man suspected of three recent drive-by shootings in La Crosse is being held in the La Crosse County Jail.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered 22-year-old Julius Lloyd of La Crosse held on $10,000 cash bond. Lloyd was arrested by police April 9.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, Lloyd was identified as a suspect in an April 4 shooting in the area of Rublee and Prospect streets. The shooting resulted in a person being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police located a vehicle Lloyd was driving April 9 on La Crosse’s north side and attempted to take Lloyd into custody. During the arrest attempt, police say Lloyd resisted arrest and injured one of the officers. A search of Lloyd allegedly found 22 gem bags containing cocaine and $700 in cash.
Police referred Lloyd to the La Crosse County District Attorney on charges of recklessly endangering public safety, causing injury to an officer while resisting arrest, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During Lloyd’s bail hearing Monday, assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz said her office wouldn’t have a criminal complaint ready until next week. She asked Gonzalez for a $50,000 cash bond. She said Lloyd is implicated in three drive-by shootings and that the injured officer sustained a “soft tissue” wound.
Kranz said Lloyd has lived in the area for only a year. She said his record includes a “handful” of police contacts in Louisiana but couldn’t confirm any criminal convictions.
Public defender Tom Locante originally asked for a signature bond. He said Lloyd is maintaining his innocence and wanted to cooperate with police.
“It’s pretty clear from talking to him that he has a different view than the police,” Locante said.
Locante later asked for a $5,000 cash bond. He said Lloyd recently started a new job and that $5,000 is the maximum he could post.
Gonzalez said she will reconsider bond after the criminal complaint is filed.