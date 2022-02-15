Suspect in historic La Crosse meth bust arrested in Hudson

A man implicated in the largest methamphetamine bust in La Crosse County history is now in a St. Croix County Jail.

Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, Hudson, is being held on $25,000 cash bond after his Feb. 7 arrest for possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Both are felonies.

Flores Sauceda was arrested Jan. 20 in La Crosse, along with Armando Lara Nieto, 49, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, after La Crosse police reportedly found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine in their possession.

Flores Sauceda, who listed a West St. Paul, Minnesota, address at the time of his arrest, was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting $25,000 cash bail with conditions that he reside in Hudson and limit out-of-state visits to Minnesota. He was also ordered to turn in his passport.

Flores Sauceda was arrested in Hudson Feb. 7. He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and has a preliminary hearing in St. Croix County set for Feb. 24.

All three defendants in the La Crosse County case had calendar calls Tuesday before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke. He scheduled Feb. 25 preliminary hearings for Flores Sauceda and Lara Plancarte and a calendar call the same day for Lara Nieto, who is still attempting to retain legal counsel.

Lara Plancarte’s is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

Lara Nieto asked Bjerke to reduce his $50,000 cash bail. He said a relative has the ability to post $12,000.

“I’m going to be present at all the hearings,” Lara Nieto said through an interpreter. “I just want to go out to hire my own lawyer.”

Assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz objected to the bail request and described Lara Nieto as a potential flight risk. She said Lara Nieto still retains Mexican citizenship and “has the clear ability to travel easily.”

Kranz linked Lara Nieto to Flores Sauceda’s Hudson address, which she described as a “stash house.” She said police obtained a search warrant and seized $72,000 in cash and a significant amount of methamphetamine and drug packaging materials.

Bjerke declined to reduce Lara Nieto’s bail.

“I actually think bond was set at too low a level,” Bjerke said.

The amount of methamphetamine allegedly seized from the three defendants in La Crosse was described by police as the largest in the city’s history. Prior to the Jan. 20 bust arrests, La Crosse police had never seized more than two pounds during a single arrest.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.