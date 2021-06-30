 Skip to main content
Suspect in Houska Park homicide held on $500,000 cash bail
A 34-year-old La Crosse man accused in a Monday homicide at La Crosse's Houska Park was ordered held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500,000 cash bail.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine ordered the cash bond Wednesday as David A. Pearson uttered a profanity-laced protest of his innocence while appearing by video from the jail. Pearson faces felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.

Pearson, without being acknowledged to speak, told the court "Y'all trying to kill Jesus" and "You're the same (people) who killed Jesus."

Mitch Philbin, a law student working under the supervision of the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office, requested the $500,000 bail. He said Pearson has five other open cases and faces up to 60 years in prison.

"This is an incredibly serious charge carrying a large amount of exposure," Philbin said.

Philbin said Pearson tried to elude police prior to his arrest Tuesday.

Pearson was free on a $5,000 signature bond at the time of the homicide. He had been charged with an April 22 incident in downtown La Crosse in which he allegedly lit a dumpster on fire. He has a pre-trial conference in that case set for Friday.

La Crosse police have yet to release the name of the homicide victim.

David A. Pearson Jr.

Pearson

 Steve Rundio
