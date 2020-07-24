Suspect in Houston assault still at large

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Houston County authorities were still searching Friday for a suspect in an assault with a handgun.

Deputies were called at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to an assault in progress at a residence on County Road 27 in Wilmington Township.

When authorities arrived, the suspect fled from the home into a cornfield and wooded area and has not yet been found.

The search was led by Houston County sheriff’s deputies, with help from the Winona Emergency Response Team, La Crosse Emergency Response Team, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Spring Grove Police Department and the Caledonia Police Department.

Authorities identified the suspect as Thomas Alvin Monson, a convicted felon with a history of violence.

Authorities say Monson should be considered armed and dangerous. Residents are to call 911 and not approach the suspect.

