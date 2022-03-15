Suspect in La Crosse homicide arrested in Tennessee

One of two suspects sought by police for a Jan. 8 homicide in La Crosse has been taken into custody. Karvel T. Freeman, 35, of Madison, was arrested March 9 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on a La Crosse County warrant.

Freeman and Nelson D. Brown, 25, of Rockford, Illinois, are accused in the gunshot death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox during an after-bar party at a Rose Street apartment.

Freeman and Brown both face charges of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Brown also faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

Brown remains at-large. La Crosse police say his location remains unknown and that the investigation is active.

Freeman is being held without bond as a fugitive from justice in the Rutherford County Jail in Tennessee. He has a court hearing set for March 30.

Knox died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. According to a witness at the scene, Brown discharged the firearm after being signaled by Freeman.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is urged to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com.

