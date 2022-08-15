Suspect in La Crosse homicide released on $10,000 bail, reduced from $500,000

One of two suspects in a fatal Jan. 8 shooting in La Crosse has been released on bail that had been reduced to $10,000 from $500,000 at the time of his arrest.

Karvel T. Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the La Crosse County Jail Friday after posting the $10,000 cash bail.

The release came two days after a bond hearing in which La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine lowered Freeman's bail from $200,000 to $10,000. Freeman and Nelson D. Brown, 25, of Rockford, Illinois, are accused in the gunshot death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox during an after-bar party at a Rose Street apartment.

Freeman was arrested March 9 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and his bail was set at $500,000 at his initial La Crosse court appearance in March. At the hearing La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Nick Passe had requested the $500,000 bail. “The defendant is facing life in prison and has a strong incentive to flee,” said Passe, who described Freeman as a danger to the community.

Freeman was released Friday under house arrest with GPS monitoring and multiple no-contacts. He is prohibited from leaving Wisconsin. Levine denied a defense motion request that would have allowed him to reside in Tennessee.

Freeman and Brown both face charges of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Brown also faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping. Brown remains at-large.

Knox died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. According to a witness at the scene, Brown discharged the firearm after being signaled by Freeman.

Freeman's next court appearance is a Sept. 2 status hearing.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com.