 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspect in La Crosse robbery arrested in Dane County

  • 0

La Crosse police have identified a suspect in the Jan. 16 robbery at a Citgo gas station on 1914 State Road.

Daniel L.C. Abston Jr., of Madison, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is being charged as a repeater on all three offenses.

Abston has been in custody in the Dane County Jail since Jan. 23 on unrelated charges.

Police say the investigation remains active and encourages anyone with information to contact the police department at 608-789-7218 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Koreans go to the polls to choose next president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News