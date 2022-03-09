Suspect in La Crosse robbery arrested in Dane County

La Crosse police have identified a suspect in the Jan. 16 robbery at a Citgo gas station on 1914 State Road.

Daniel L.C. Abston Jr., of Madison, was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is being charged as a repeater on all three offenses.

Abston has been in custody in the Dane County Jail since Jan. 23 on unrelated charges.

Police say the investigation remains active and encourages anyone with information to contact the police department at 608-789-7218 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.