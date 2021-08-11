Suspect in Monroe County axe murder pleads not guilty

A 36-year-old Sparta man accused of killing one person and injuring two others during a June 6 axe attack has pleaded not guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Thomas Wayne Aspseter faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of aggravated battery. All are felonies.

Judge Todd Ziegler set a pre-trial conference for Oct. 4

According to the criminal complaint, Aspseter used an axe to kill his 87-year-old stepfather, Bernard Waite, at Waite's Icarus Road residence in the town of Sparta.

The complaint says Aspseter also attacked a 76-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman with the same axe before shooting himself in the throat. The woman was able to flee the scene and call for help. The man was seriously injured and was transported to a La Crosse hospital. Aspseter recovered from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The complaint says Aspseter had broken into Waite's residence and attacked the three after they returned from a family reunion in Waukesha.

Aspseter is being held in the Monroe County on a $1 million cash bond. He faces life in prison if convicted.

