Arkansas police have arrested a man suspected in a Rockland gun store burglary, but two more people implicated in the theft remain at large.

Nehemiah Sample, 25, Trempealeau, was taken into custody over the weekend, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for his arrest was issued April 27 by La Crosse County District Judge Scott Horne. He faces two felony counts of burglary while armed and four counts of theft of movable property.

A second man accused of entering the store, 18-year-old Robert Benson of La Crosse, remains at large. He faces one felony count of burglary while armed and three counts of theft of movable property.

Sample and Benson are accused of entering The Smoking Gun during the overnight hours of April 25 and stealing 41 firearms and $740 in cash. Prosecutors filed criminal complaints Friday against the two in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

La Crosse County Sheriff John Siegel asked for the public’s help in finding the stolen firearms.

“Recovering as many of these stolen guns as quickly as possible is a high priority,” Siegel said.

Prosecutors Monday identified a third person related to the case, 20-year-old Autumn Sample of Onalaska. She faces felony charges of receiving stolen property and harboring a felon. According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit, Sample is Nehemiah Sample’s sister and Benson’s girlfriend. A warrant for her arrest was issued Monday.

The complaint against Autumn Sample says police obtained a search warrant for a 518 Quincy St. address she was known to frequent. Police reportedly found one of the stolen weapons at the address.

Nehemiah Sample is also accused of burglarizing a storage unit Jan. 30 in Onalaska. The renter reported three firearms, four boxes of ammunition, tools and Pokeman cards valued at $9,200 were stolen.

Additional charges could be coming against Nehemiah Sample. Police pulled over a vehicle he was driving April 25 in Onalaska, but he allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and suddenly sped away while a police officer was still partially inside the passenger compartment. The officer sustained knee, elbow and shoulder pain.

Police identified a third person who was inside The Smoking Gun during the burglary, but prosecutors have yet to file charges. The third suspect agreed to talk with police and identified Nehemiah Sample and Benson as the other two people inside the store.