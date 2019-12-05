1 suspect located, 1 at large in Black River Falls armed robbery

One suspect has been apprehended in connection with an armed robbery last month in Black River Falls, while the second remains at large.

Treyton A. Laufenberg, 17, of Black River Falls, was arrested late Wednesday for armed robbery with use of force and is custody in Jackson County. The sheriff's office issued a felony warrant Dec. 4 for Laufenberg and alleged accomplice Jessie Blankenship, 25, of Chicago.

Officials are still attempting to locate Blankenship.

Laufenberg and Blankenship are accused of entering the Holiday gas station in Black River Falls about 11 p.m. Nov. 27, and showing a handgun and knife as they attempted to steal money before fleeing on foot. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office did not specify how much money, if any, was taken.

The incident is believed to be related to another attempted armed robbery that occurred Nov. 21 at the Corner Store in Black River Falls.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blankenship call 715-284-9009. The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend or confront the suspect.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

