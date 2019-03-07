BLACK RIVER FALLS — Authorities convinced a fugitive to surrender after a four-hour standoff Wednesday.
Anthony J. Phillips, 40, of Black River Falls threatened to take his own life after police attempted to arrest him for a Department of Corrections warrant, Jackson County sheriff's deputies said.
Phillips had an arrest warrant for a domestic violence incident that occurred March 3, authorities said.
Police attempted to enter Phillips' home with the permission of another homeowner but stopped when Phillips said he'd shoot himself if police tried entering, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities said law enforcement negotiated with Phillips to surrender from 8 p.m to 12:21 a.m.
Police took Phillips into custody and booked him into Jackson County Jail on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, false imprisonment and a felony Department of Corrections warrant, according to the sheriff's office.
