 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Suspected dynamite in Tomah identified as fireworks

  • 0
Explosive

Explosives that was later identified as an aerial fireworks after they were seized by police in Tomah Jan. 24

 Steve Rundio

A Monday incident in Tomah involving suspected dynamite near the Amtrak station turned out to be fireworks instead.

According to the Tomah Police Department, officers were called to Washington Street around 10 a.m. after receiving information that a person was in possession of dynamite. There were no threats connected to the report, but police blocked off streets around the Amtrak station for nearly six hours and attempted to locate the owner of the vehicle where the explosives were suspected to be stored.

Tomah police summoned a Dane County explosives detection unit, which secured the suspicious items from the vehicle. They were taken back to Dane County, where technicians identified them as "aerial fireworks."

Assistant police chief Eric Pedersen said the department posted photos of the explosives online "so that our community understands why it wasn't obvious to us, or the experts, what they were and why we responded with such caution."

No charges have been filed, but Pedersen said the case is being discussed with the Monroe County District Attorney.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s carbon-tracking 'brain' is hoping to make the Olympics the greenest to date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News