Suspected La Crosse drive-by shooter arrested on drug charges

A 23-year-old La Crosse man who was free on bail while awaiting trial for a drive-by shooting in La Crosse was arrested Monday on drug charges.

Julius A. Lloyd was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and criminal trespass to dwelling.

Lloyd was already facing charges stemming from a shooting that occurred April 4, 2021. He is accused of firing a bullet that struck a man in the hip and was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, causing bodily harm to a police officer while resisting arrest and discharging a weapon from inside a vehicle.

He was arrested in that case April 9, 2021, and posted $10,000 cash bail five days later.

Lloyd’s most recent arrest occurred after a woman told police he refused to leave her apartment during the overnight hours of April 18. The complaint says Lloyd fled on foot after police arrived and was subdued during a foot chase a short time later.

The complaint says Lloyd appeared to be tossing items during the chase. Police reportedly found a stolen 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun in a nearby bush and a pair of mittens with drug residue. A search of Lloyd’s person reportedly found 12.5 grams of cocaine, 6.3 grams of marijuana and $666 in cash.

Court Commissioner Helen Kelly ordered Lloyd held on $50,000 cash bail. Lloyd’s attorney, Patricia O’Neil, asked for $5,000. She said the amount of drugs found were consistent with personal use, not distribution. She said a smaller bail will allow Lloyd to remain employed and “continue to be a productive member of society.” Kelly set a preliminary hearing for April 27.

Lloyd’s next court appearance in the shooting case is an April 22 pre-trial conference. He faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted on the attempted homicide charge.

