Suspects identified in Jan. 8 La Crosse homicide

La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.

Nelson D. Brown, 25, Rockford, Illinois, and Karvel T. Freeman, 35, Madison, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Warrants for their arrest were issued Friday by Judge Scott Horne.

Brown was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told La Crosse police that Brown, Freeman and Knox were among those who went to an upstairs apartment at 719 Rose Street for an after-bar party. One of the witnesses said a dispute began after Freeman knocked a box of wine on the floor and refused to pick it up.

Several witnesses said efforts were made to get Freeman and Brown to leave. One witness said the two were walking down a stairway when Knox attempted to calm the situation. The witness said Freeman was walking the last few steps backward and was facing Knox when he tapped Brown on the hip. The witness interpreted the tap as Freeman giving Brown the go-ahead to shoot Knox.

The witness said Brown pulled a pistol from his right jacket pocket and shot at Knox, who was 3-4 feet away. The witness said he heard several more gunshots and that both Brown and Freeman were holding guns.

Police interviewed four other witnesses. One said Freeman was drunk and "acting crazy" prior to the shooting. Another confirmed Knox's role as an attempted peacemaker. The witness said Knox put his arm around Freeman and said, "Don't worry, cousin, I got this."

The complaint says a police officer in the area heard the gunshots and immediately responded to the scene. The officer observed a black SUV drive away from The Verse and turn eastbound on St. Cloud Street. The officer later noticed three males running northbound from the rear of The Verse.

Knox sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

