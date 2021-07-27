Suspects identified in La Crosse area triple homicide

Police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple homicide last week in the town of Hamilton.

Warrants were issued Tuesday for Khamthanet Rattanasack (also known as "Blacky"), 41, last known address Wausau; and Nya Thao (also known as "Kush"), 33, last known address Holmen. Police say the two may be armed.

Rattanasack and Thao are wanted in the deaths of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, no permanent address but with La Crosse-area ties; and Trevor Maloney, 23, last known addresses in Cashton and Sparta. The Tribune has chosen not to use the photos of the victims provided by the police for this story. Their bodies were found early July 23 in a quarry north of West Salem

Police believe the victims were shot at the scene. Evidence recovered indicates at least one handgun was used. Investigators identified a 2005 Mercedes Benz "S" believed to have been used in the homicide. The vehicle was found abandoned over the weekend in eastern Brown County.