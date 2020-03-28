'Suspicious' fire in Onalaska leaves four semi tractors severely damaged

Onalaska emergency personnel responded early Friday to what they are calling suspicious vehicle fires.

At 12:52 a.m. March 27, the Onalaska Police and Fire departments were dispatched to a semi-tractor fire at Mathy Construction, located at 926 Commercial Court, Onalaska.

Upon arrival, it was discovered four semi-tractors, along with their trailers, were on fire, according to a release from Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck.

The Onalaska Fire Department was able to quickly extinguished the fires, which caused extensive damage to all four semi tractors and trailers and minor damage to the building they were parked by.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at 608-392-0285 or Investigator Chad Marcon at 608-392-0286. Anonymous information can also be reported to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608784-TIPS (8477).

