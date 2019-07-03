A La Crosse middle schooler reported a man threatened her with a knife as she was walking home from school Tuesday.
The Longfellow middle schooler said a man in a blue dented truck parked his vehicle, opened the side door and showed her a knife about 4:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Denton Street while she was leaving school, police said.
The suspect is described as a white middle-aged man, 40-60 years old, with curly hair and a shoulder-length mullet, according to the police report.
He wore jeans, perhaps jeans shorts, a tan shirt and had a headband-type material around his neck.
The girl told police the suspect’s car had several dents: on the tailgate, above the license plate, in the area of the driver’s side door handle, and the driver’s side bumper and quarter panel. The victim also said the rear window of the cab was cracked: It looked like a lightning-bolt pattern, with a spider-web pattern crack at the end."
The middle schooler said the knife blade was about eight inches -- 12 inches when including the handle.
The school’s cameras did not capture the incident because they’re motion activated.
Police are investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.