Teen accused of making threats that shut down La Crosse Central High School faces charges

Prosecutors have filed charges against a 17-year-old La Crosse male accused of making threats that shut down La Crosse Central High School Nov. 11, 2021.

Elijah J. Kline was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony misappropriation of ID to avoid criminal prosecution and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were notified about threats made to four different people sent from a school email account belonging to a female student at Central. The female denied sending the messages, and investigators concluded they were sent from a device not belonging to the student.

The school district's internet technology staff determined that the student's email logouts were made from three different devices that she didn't own. The activity on the devices reportedly showed a search for "what I need to kill people at school" and a document that wrote up a list that read: "1. Pipe bomb, 2. Gun (I have a rifle but it's a bolt action so it would reload slowly), 3. Ammo, 4. Time and place ... will add more later."

The complaint says police traced at least two of the messages to an IP accessed by Kline. Police went to Kline's residence and seized his primary cell phone, his school-issued laptop, a computer he built himself and multiple phones he no longer uses. Police also retrieved a bolt-action rifle from the residence. The complaint says Kline denied any knowledge of the threatening messages.

Police also referred a charge of issuing terrorist threats, but it wasn't included in the criminal complaint.

School District of La Crosse administrators determined the threats were "serious" and closed Central to students and staff for the entire day Nov. 11. Evening activities resumed Nov. 11, and classes resumed the following day.

Kline made his initial court appearance via Zoom. His next court date is an April 11 preliminary hearing.

