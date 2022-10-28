Teen allegedly fires shots from rural Tomah residence

A 15-year-old youth was arrested Thursday after he allegedly fired rounds during a five-hour standoff with police in rural Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a teenager with a gun. During the standoff, the youth reportedly fired multiple shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence.

Crisis negotiators and tactical teams were summoned to the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications with the teen, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence, and the youth surrendered without further incident.

Agencies assisting the sheriff’s office included the Tomah and Sparta police departments, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department and Monroe County Communications Center.