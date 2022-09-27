 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Teen arrested for drug possession at Central High School

A 17-year-old La Crosse male faces multiple drug charges after he was allegedly found with controlled substances at La Crosse Central High School.

Christian Corbin was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Corbin was removed from class Sept. 26 and searched. The complaint says the school was authorized to conduct random searches of Corbin due to a prior drug-dealing incident at the school.

A school-based police officer searched a bag in Corbin’s possession and allegedly found 55 grams of THC, a glass smoking device, two THC vapes, three empty THC cartridges, an empty plastic bag, a metal scraper, a lighter, two baby bottles and one empty glass jar with residue.

The complaint says police also found a five-ounce bottle of “counterfeit” promethazine and codeine. Corbin reportedly told police the substance was “fake lean.” He said the bottle contained Ibuprofen, syrup and other congestion medicines.

Judge Scott Horne released Corbin from jail on a $2,500 signature bond, which includes bond monitoring. Horne scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 4.

Christian Corbin

Corbin

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

