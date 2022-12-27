 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas man arrested for Christmas Day shooting in La Crosse

  • 0
Luke Springer

Springer

A 33-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he allegedly fired a weapon in La Crosse on Christmas Day.

Luke J. Springer has been referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers received a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. Springer reportedly fired the shots after a person confronted him about an erratic driving episode.

Springer was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police say Sprinter was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Nobody was injured by the gunshots, and police describe the shooting as an "isolated incident."

People are also reading…

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving six people dead, police said, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead. The store in Chesapeake was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper told a local TV station. Officer Leo Kosinski couldn't say how the shooter died but said that he didn't believe police fired shots. It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might be. Briana Tyler said she was in the Walmart break room when the shooter opened fire there. ""I literally was frozen. I just stood there. Like I literally could be dead right now, but I promise you. I didn't know what to do. Everybody else started diving. But I'm literally like I said, I thought it was fake. So I literally I'm just standing there and and I'm like, what's going on?," Tyler said.

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s. Civilians later used some of the missing weapons in violent crimes. To reach its total, AP culled criminal investigations, court records and property loss forms, and analyzed data from military registries of small arms. AP’s analysis of all that information shows the following guns were among the most commonly missing -- or, in some cases, among the most remarkable.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Life expectancy in the U.S. continued to drop in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News