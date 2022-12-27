Texas man arrested for Christmas Day shooting in La Crosse

A 33-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he allegedly fired a weapon in La Crosse on Christmas Day.

Luke J. Springer has been referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers received a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. Springer reportedly fired the shots after a person confronted him about an erratic driving episode.

Springer was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police say Sprinter was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Nobody was injured by the gunshots, and police describe the shooting as an "isolated incident."

