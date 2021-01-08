Texas man faces drug, fleeing charges

A 23-year-old San Antonio, Texas, man faces drug charges after leading police on a foot chase Jan. 7 in La Crosse.

Devon Paul Yang was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, misdemeanor resisting an officer and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a disturbance at a Hintgen Street address shortly before 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police observed a black Chevy Equinox leave the area and pursued the vehicle until it parked on the 1300 block of 20th Street South. A man, later identified as a Yang, exited the vehicle from the passenger side and fled on foot.

The complaint says Yang continued to elude police until he was tracked down near the corner of 17th and Farnam streets. An officer took Yang to the ground, and he offered no resistance while being handcuffed.

A search of Yang allegedly found three plastic bags and one jar containing 66.5 grams of marijuana. The search also found .3 grams of cocaine and $2,420 in cash.