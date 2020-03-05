2 Texas men accused of stealing checks from La Crosse, Onalaska mailboxes

Two Texas men were accused Thursday of stealing checks from the mail in La Crosse and Onalaska and forging them to try and cash them for larger amounts.
Stephen W. Hoffman, 33, Dallas, and Kevin L. Mason, 41, Grapeland, Texas, were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court, and Judge Elliott Levine issued a $500 nationwide cash warrant for Mason, who failed to show up for his initial appearance.
According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman and Mason stole outgoing checks from several mailboxes last month in Onalaska and La Crosse, and then used Heet, the gas line antifreeze, to remove the writing to write in higher amounts. They then went to a bank and attempted to cash them.
Staff members at Americas Best Value Inn called police Feb. 25 after finding mail from several different addresses and different names and ripped up checks in the men’s room.
Both men told police the other was primarily responsible for the scheme, according to police reports.
Hoffman was charged with two counts each of uttering a forgery and theft of moveable property, both as a party to a crime, and resisting or obstructing an officer. He remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond.
Mason was charged with two counts each of uttering a forgery and theft of moveable property, both as a party to a crime, and possession of GHB, a date-rape drug.
