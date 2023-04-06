A 29-year-old La Crosse man who was pulled over April 3 as part of a theft investigation faces a felony drug charge.

Thai Vue was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized a vehicle operated by Vue and determined he was a person of interest in an April 2 theft at Walmart in Onalaska. Vue acknowledged driving a woman to the store but said he wasn't aware of the woman's intent to shoplift. The complaint says the woman was the only one who physically removed merchandise from the store.

Dispatch informed police that Vue's license was suspended, which triggered a search of the vehicle. Police reportedly found 36 grams of methamphetamine, multiple gem bags and a deck of Pokeman cards reported stolen from Walmart. Vue was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Vue is incarcerated in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 12.