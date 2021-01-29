Thieves targeting unlocked vehicles in La Crosse

Unlocked vehicles have been a tempting target for local thieves.

La Crosse Police officer Dustin Darling said Friday the department has fielded 20 reports of vehicle entries during the last month. He urged vehicle owners to "lock it or lose it."

“Over 70% of vehicle entries are to unlocked vehicles, so be sure to lock before you leave," Darling said.

He said thieves are looking for "no particular items — just anything with some value."

Thieves have also recently driven away with vehicles after owners left the keys inside.

In November, a woman allegedly discovered an unlocked van in a La Crosse parking ramp and drove the vehicle to Wonewoc, where it was recovered by Juneau County police. The owner left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside the glove box.

In January, a delivery vehicle was stolen after the employee left the vehicle running with the keys in the ignition while delivering food. The vehicle owner told police he was planning to be gone less than five minutes. Police recovered the vehicle a short time later.

La Crosse police offer the following tips to keep vehicles and their contents from being stolen: