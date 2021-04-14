Third case of racist graffiti reported at Viterbo University

La Crosse police are investigating a third incident of racist graffiti at Viterbo University.

A La Crosse Police Department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that an "active investigation" is being conducted but could offer few details.

Rick Trietley, Viterbo University executive vice president of student success, released a statement saying "threatening and racist messages" were found written on the door of a restroom in a campus residence hall early Monday morning.

It marks the third incident in less than two months.

"The Viterbo community is united in denouncing all forms of hate and discrimination," Trietley said. "Hateful and disgusting incidents like these will not be tolerated. Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Viterbo campus security."

Trietley said the university is working with police and a forensic handwriting expert to examine evidence from all three cases. He said the university has installed additional security cameras, added security personnel and conducted multiple campus listening sessions.