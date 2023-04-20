A third person has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 14 burglary of a camper parked at a La Crosse hotel.

John D. Rodgers, 48, of La Crosse was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of burglary and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Rogers and Zachary E. Pupp, 41, of Houston, Minnesota, broke into camper parked at Motel 6 on Rose Street while Justin D. Neumann, 42, acted as a lookout. The victim reported missing a $500 Michael Kors jacket, a $300 Michael Kors bracelet, a $200 pair of Michael Kors shoes and a pair of carts. He also reported damage to the camper door and that the interior of the camper was in disarray.

Rogers, who also faces a separate misdemeanor theft case, was arrested April 13 and released on a $5,000 signature bond the following day. His next court date is a June 20 calendar call for both cases.

Neumann is free on a $10,000 signature bond. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has a pre-trial conference set for May 5.

Pupp is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. His next court date is an April 24 calendar call.