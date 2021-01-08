Third person charged in Dec. 21 drug trafficking bust

The La Crosse County District Attorney's office has filed criminal charges against a third person accused of drug trafficking after a Dec. 21 drug bust in La Crosse.

Otis M. East, 60, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police received information that Chong Vue, 31, La Crosse, and East, were selling methamphetamine from an Eighth Street South residence and conducted a stakeout. Police observed East, who was on probation, leave the residence on foot and detained him. He was allegedly found with 12.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Police obtained a knock-and-announce warrant from Judge Todd Bjerke to search Vue’s residence, which he reportedly shared with Bailey J. Hedum, 22, La Crosse. Police entered the residence shortly after 10 p.m. and detained Vue, Hedum and three other people at the residence. Two were charged with drug possession and the other was released without charges.

Vue and Hedum face felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Both remain in the La Crosse County Jail on cash bonds.