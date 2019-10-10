{{featured_button_text}}

A third person has been charged in connection with a September robbery in which three guns were stolen from a man one of the defendants referred to as her “sugar daddy.”

Benjamin A. Balfany, 39, La Crosse, was charged with five felonies in connection with the Sept. 6 burglary in which three guns were stolen, allegedly to trade for drugs. Carlton L. Jack, 45, and Cassie Morgan George, 33, have also been charged in the burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, George told police she planned the West Salem burglary with Balfany and Jack, and messages between the two using the service TextNow corroborate her account.

Benjamin Balfany mug

Balfany

Police spotted Balfany on the 2000 block of George Street at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday and took him into custody for a felony probation warrant and for his part in the robbery. Balfany had marijuana and a knife in his pocket, according to the complaint, and he denied any part in the burglary.

Balfany was charged with burglary of a building and three counts of theft of a firearm, both as a party to a crime and repeat offender. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC and carrying a concealed knife, all as a repeat offender.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

He is being held on a $1,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Elliott Levine. George and Jack are also being held in the La Crosse County Jail.

+27 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in October

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
1

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.